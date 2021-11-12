The Undertaker sends a heartfelt message to Veterans

The Undertaker has been a man of few words throughout his legendary WWE career. But ever since his official retirement from the ring, The Deadman has begun to come out of his shell and talk about everything he can.

Now a bit active over on his socials too, particularly Twitter, The Phenom has shown his appreciation for the veterans on Veterans Day. The Undertaker is a proud American who has always shown love for his country and did it again today.

He posted a tweet saying how his admiration and respect for the United States Armed Forces will never stop.

Today and everyday, I will say THANK YOU to our Veterans. The admiration, appreciation, and respect I have for our Armed Forces will never cease.Today and everyday, I will say THANK YOU to our Veterans. #VeteransDay 🇺🇸 The admiration, appreciation, and respect I have for our Armed Forces will never cease. Today and everyday, I will say THANK YOU to our Veterans. #VeteransDay 🇺🇸

The Undertaker thinks that Brock Lesnar might not have been the right guy to end the streak.

The Undertaker's legendary 21-0 undefeated Wrestlemania streak came to an end at Wrestlemania 30 at the hands of Brock Lesnar. Now almost 7 years after the match took place, The Deadman thinks that the Beast Incarnate wasn't the right choice to end the most iconic streak in wrestling history.

Some are still adamant that it should never have been broken in the first place but The Undertaker always wanted to give back to the company that made him. So when Vince McMahon gave him the call to end it, he obliged.

During an interview with The Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker discussed the topic in detail, saying:

"I mean, on a selfish note it would have been nice to retire undefeated, but that’s not business. My career, like I said and I’ll say it over and over again, I’ve been incredibly blessed with what I’ve been able to do in this industry. And there comes a time where you’ve got to pay it forward. Although, I don’t know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock, me and Brock are friends. I don’t know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don’t know that he needed it."

