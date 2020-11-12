The Undertaker squashes major backstage rumour regarding Vince McMahon

The Undertaker has been a part of WWE for over 30 years now. It goes without saying that in these years, The Deadman has developed a special rapport with the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and knows him better than most.

The Undertaker recently spoke to Joseph Staszewski of The New York Post and discussed a variety of topics including Vince McMahon's behind-the-scenes personality as well as the future of cinematic matches.

Talking about Vince McMahon, Undertaker revealed that unlike the popular backstage rumour, McMahon is actually a very caring human being and not at all the 'monster' that he is made out to be.

The Undertaker comments on his in-ring future

The Undertaker stated that even though he has said ''never say never'', there are no plans for him to return to in-ring competition anytime soon. On being asked if he would be open to more cinematic matches, here is what the former WWE Champion said:

"It really doesn't appeal to me because basically what it is, is working around my limitations. It's capitalizing on some of my ability and some of my creative ability to tell a story but basically it's trying to mask some of the lack of my physical abilities at this point."

The Undertaker also believes that even though he can do more cinematic matches, it would be ''cheating'' to have such matches.