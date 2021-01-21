The Undertaker still struggles with injury caused by current WWE SmackDown Superstar in 2010

The Undertaker has opened up about some of the worst injuries that he suffered during his WWE career. One of the two eye injuries he sustained still causes him problems today, even though the injury occurred over 10 years ago.

In 1995, The Undertaker suffered a fractured orbital bone after former WWE Superstar Mabel (aka Viscera) botched a leg drop on him. Almost 15 years later, Rey Mysterio broke The Undertaker’s nose and damaged his orbital bone during a match on SmackDown in 2010.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Undertaker said his peripheral vision is still affected due to the incident with Rey Mysterio.

“It left me with double vision. If I try to look peripherally, you become opaque. Like I see two. Like that [looks at the ceiling], I see two lights when I look like that. To this day. It’s been 10 years. The way the nerve was pressed... when the fracture happened, it pressed the nerve for too long and it never kind of rewired itself.”

How did Rey Mysterio injure The Undertaker?

The Undertaker and Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio attempted a senton from the top rope onto The Undertaker’s chest. However, he mistimed the leap and landed all of his weight on his opponent’s head.

The Undertaker said he now has to adjust his entire body when he parallel parks to ensure he can look straight ahead.

