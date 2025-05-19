The Undertaker suddenly wins WWE championship at 60 years old - immediately makes history

The Undertaker is a true WWE legend, and now he has made history once again. The veteran star has been crowned with a WWE championship at the age of 60.

While The Phenom has not been seen in regular WWE programming for some time, the star has been a big part of LFG. He's been working with Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Mickie James to crown two rookies and give them their first WWE NXT contracts. Each of them had rookies assigned to them who worked to show off their skills and what they could do. The finale took place tonight, and the results are now out.

The four final competitors were Booker T's Jasper Troy, The Undertaker's Shiloh Hill and Tyra Mae Steele, and Bubba Ray Dudley's Zena Sterling. Because two of The Undertaker's rookies made it to the top four, he was in the spotlight. He has now been crowned the WWE LFG Champion. Shawn Michaels came out and revealed that the first-ever WWE LFG Champion was none other than The Phenom, thanks to two of his rookies advancing to the finals.

In the end, Jasper Troy and Tyra Mae Steele won the first season of LFG. They are now both signed to WWE NXT.

