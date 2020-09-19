The Undertaker takes a hilarious jibe at The Rock

WWE legend The Undertaker recently sat down with Barstool Sports, and opened up on a bunch of topics in regards to his professional wrestling career. In a hilarious bit, The Undertaker took an amusing jibe at The Rock's Hollywood career, and dubbed him a "C-lister". The Deadman took the jibe while talking about how much WWE appreciated his work.

My mindset was like, I'm living my dream here. So, I didn't have aspirations of going to Hollywood and crossing over like that, which I got nothing against guys who do. I mean, jury's still out on whether it worked for The Rock or not, I don't know. Yeah, he's gonna be all right. Something like that, he's a C-lister.

The Undertaker and The Rock are two of the biggest Superstars in WWE history

Both The Undertaker and The Rock wowed the WWE Universe for years on end. These two Superstars squared off in the squared circle several times back in the day. The Rock's mic-skills were top-notch and helped him kickstart a career in Hollywood. Today, The Rock is one of the most successful actors in the modern era, and has almost 200 million followers on his official Instagram handle.

The Undertaker last wrestled against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a winning effort. His 30-year career seems to have finally come to an end, if his comments in his critically-acclaimed docu-series, "Undertaker: The Last Ride", are any indication.