The Undertaker teases blockbuster appearance at upcoming WWE show

The Undertaker recently addressed the possibility of appearing at an upcoming WWE event. The Phenom revealed if he could show up at the Bash in Berlin 2024 Premium Live Event in Germany.

The Deadman has stayed away from the ring since hanging up his boots for good at WrestleMania 36, after defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. However, he has kept the fans happy by making occasional special appearances here and there.

With Bash in Berlin 2024 just around the horizon, The Undertaker spoke about the chances of making an unexpected appearance at the August 31st premium live event. On an episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, The Phenom was asked by his co-host if fans could be in for a surprise at the European show next week.

Trending

While the WWE Hall of Famer didn't explicitly say he would appear at Bash in Berlin, he did tease he had "a punch and a chokeslam" left in him if it became a reality.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

"I could be possibly [laughs]. The retired life doesn’t pay quite like the in-ring life [laughs]. I got a punch and a chokeslam, that’s all I got to offer you," said 'Taker. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

Vince Russo doesn't want WWE to allow The Undertaker to return for another match

A few weeks back, The Undertaker stated on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast that he was looking to return for a final match. This generated a heated response from Vince Russo on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo. He stated that WWE needed to turn down The Phenom's offer, saying there was no spot left for him.

"I am sure, without a shadow of a doubt, that every professional athlete that retires has that same dopamine. The only problem is, bro, they don't attempt to come back because they would never be allowed to. They would be told, in the nicest way, 'There isn't a roster spot for you.' Whatever. They would not be allowed to come back at 45, 46 years old."

Expand Tweet

Considering just how revered and beloved The Deadman is, it's safe to say WWE would have a hard time turning down his request if he wanted another match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback