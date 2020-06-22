The Undertaker and The New Day have an amusing chat in rare backstage video

The Undertaker shares a light-hearted chat with The New Day.

The clip is one of several unseen videos from WWE's archives, presented in Undertaker: The Last Ride.

The Undertaker chatting with The New Day in a backstage area, presented in the final chapter of Undertaker: The Last Ride

The final chapter of Undertaker: The Last Ride recently became available on the WWE Network and The Undertaker hinted that his days as an in-ring competitor are over. Superstars and fans have been flocking in droves on social media ever since, to congratulate The Phenom on a legendary career that spanned over three decades.

The documentary featured several backstage interactions that we had never witnessed before. One such interaction was between The Undertaker and The New Day. In the following clip, you can see The Deadman hanging out with Big E and Kofi Kingston, and the trio seems to be having a lot of fun.

The clip begins with Kofi and The Undertaker discussing how the WWE legend and several others from his era laid the foundation and the new generation of wrestlers, including The New Day, took it to the next level. The trio then talks about executing certain moves in the ring and how they need to focus on the details while doing so, now that the fans have HD TVs to catch every bit of the action. The Undertaker seemed to be having a great time chatting with The New Day. Check it out for yourself:

The Undertaker having some fun with The New Day in rare backstage video 😍 pic.twitter.com/q3TTsVVUr1 — WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) June 21, 2020

The gimmicks of The Undertaker and The New Day are polar opposites

The Undertaker's character didn't leave him much room to show his funny side on WWE TV, for the better part of his thirty-year career as a performer. Although there were a few moments scattered here and there, we never saw The Deadman actively don the gimmick of a funny guy, and rightfully so.

The New Day, on the other hand, have been primarily known for their hilarious antics in and out of the ring. Fans had never imagined that they would get to watch The New Day and The Undertaker having a light-hearted chat in a backstage area, but Undertaker: The Last Rude made it possible. You can check it out on the WWE Network right now.