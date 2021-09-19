The Undertaker says Vince McMahon has "special place in his heart" for WWE Hall of Famer

The Undertaker recently told Charles Wright, a.k.a. The Godfather, that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon “has a special place in his heart” for him.

The Godfather and The Undertaker have been close friends for over 30 years. The two men were part of backstage group BSK (Bone Street Krew) in WWE in the 1990s. Other members of the group included Crush, Henry O. Godwinn, Mideon, Mr. Fuji, Paul Bearer, Rikishi, Savio Vega, and Yokozuna.

Speaking on the Midnight Hustle Podcast, The Godfather disclosed a recent conversation he had with The Undertaker.

“Taker actually said, I swear he said this a couple of days ago, he goes, ‘Vince has got a special place in his heart for you. Vince likes real people, and you’re a real dude. Vince sees that and he really appreciates real people,’” The Godfather said.

The Godfather discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show in May. He said McMahon “fought hard” to keep his controversial Godfather character on television following complaints from the PTC (Parents Television Council).

The Undertaker joked around with The Godfather about their ages

The Godfather turned 60 years old earlier this year. He began smoking at the age of 27 and is a strong proponent of cannabis to this day. The 2016 WWE Hall of Famer says The Undertaker, 56, told him that smoking cannabis for the last 33 years made him a better person.

“Taker even tells me, he’s three and a half years younger than me, and he’s like, ‘Bro, I look like I’m 20 years older than you.’ He’s been one of my best friends since about 1988, and he’s like, ‘Bro, that cannabis has really done you well. I will say this, it’s made you a better person and seems to have preserved you,’” The Godfather said.

The Godfather’s last televised WWE appearance came in November 2020 when he participated in The Undertaker’s Final Farewell ceremony at Survivor Series.

