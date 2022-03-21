The Undertaker on top WWE star receiving backstage heat after two-year main-event push

The Undertaker says there was “obviously a lot of heat” on Brock Lesnar following his sudden departure from WWE in 2004.

Lesnar became one of WWE’s top superstars shortly after his main-roster debut in 2002. Two years later, Paul Heyman’s former client decided to leave the company to pursue a football career. He then won the UFC Heavyweight Championship before returning to WWE in 2012.

Speaking on the True Geordie Podcast, The Undertaker confirmed that many people were unhappy with Lesnar after his first WWE run:

“In a business sense, that’s tough to put those resources behind somebody and then [see] them leave. It’s all come back around and it’s worked out great for Brock and it’s worked out great for Vince [McMahon]... There was obviously a lot of heat on Brock leaving after all those guys doing the favor [superstars agreeing to lose to him].” [37:37-38:09]

The WWE icon also said in the interview that he advised Lesnar to follow his football dreams and not go through life with any regrets. Additionally, he had no problem with his former co-worker’s unpopular decision to quit wrestling when he did.

Brock Lesnar defeated several WWE legends between 2002 and 2004, including The Undertaker

Brock Lesnar burst onto the scene on the March 18, 2002, episode of RAW. He immediately made a statement by decimating Al Snow and Maven before powerbombing Spike Dudley three times.

Later that year, The Next Big Thing picked up a huge win over The Rock at SummerSlam to capture the Undisputed Championship. He also earned high-profile victories against Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker.

Lesnar won the 2002 King of the Ring and 2003 Royal Rumble en route to defeating Kurt Angle in the WrestleMania 19 main event. He then opted to leave WWE after his WrestleMania 20 loss against Goldberg in 2004.

