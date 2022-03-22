"It just kind of became my way of life" - The Undertaker on how he was treated in real life because of his character

The Undertaker has opened up about being treated differently by fans off-screen because of his gimmick.

The Phenom is one of the most intimidating superstars to have ever stepped foot in WWE. He etched fear into the hearts of many fans during his career and captured multiple championships along the way. Many were genuinely afraid of The Deadman.

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, The Undertaker reflected on receiving a different reaction than other stars from fans in real life.

"It was funny, like back in the day, we didn't have security guards and we didn't have — we used to come out of the arena and you're kinda on your own to make it to your car," said The Undertaker. "And especially those first, I don't know, maybe those first four years, like when everybody else came out they're just getting mobbed, and when I would come out through the back door and Paul Bearer would be with me, the people would open up, they would be just like they would just move away from me, and I didn't have to say anything, I didn't have to yell at anybody, it was really... people did not know how to take me, and that was telling me you're doing something right, and it just kind of became my way of life." [15:07 - 15:55]

The Undertaker's character has undergone many changes during his illustrious career with the company. He went from being The Deadman to the American Badass before ending his career as The Phenom.

The Undertaker is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE

The Deadman has been a part of WWE for over three decades, and during his career, he has collided with many top stars such as Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. He has held the WWE Championship and World Championship multiple times, among several other titles.

WWE @WWE

#WWEHOF Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. Relive the iconic career of The @undertaker following his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement.#WWEHOF https://t.co/RP2uy26CSv

The Phenom has also won the Royal Rumble match. However, his biggest career highlight will be the 21-0 WrestleMania winning streak before it was broken by Brock Lesnar at Mania 30. At the end of his career, his record stood at 25-2 at The Grandest Stage of Them All, after he suffered a loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at Mania 33.

This year, he'll be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. His last match was at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and also credit the Out of Character podcast.

Edited by Debottam Saha