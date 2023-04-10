The Undertaker tweets his honest thoughts on Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had massive praise for his former rival Randy Orton in his latest tweet.

The Deadman and The Viper were once arch-rivals on WWE TV. Their epic feud in 2005 resulted in a bunch of instant classics, with the rivalry finally ending inside Hell In A Cell.

The latest edition of WWE Rivals focuses on the duo's legendary feud. The Undertaker hyped up the episode via his official Twitter handle with big praise for Orton. Here's what he wrote:

"[email protected] is one of the best to ever do it & I really enjoyed the times we faced each other thru the years! Tune in tonight for an all-new episode of @WWE Rivals starting at 10/9C on @AETV!"

You can check out the tweet below:

.@RandyOrton is one of the best to ever do it & I really enjoyed the times we faced each other thru the years!Tune in tonight for an all-new episode of @WWE Rivals starting at 10/9C on @AETV!

How did fans react to The Undertaker's tweet about Randy Orton?

Randy Orton has firmly established himself as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Fans wholeheartedly agreed with Taker's praise in the replies to his tweet. Check out some of the responses below:

Reverse Jinx @Giavotella_170 @undertaker @DirtyWrestling1 @RandyOrton @WWE @AETV One of the first times I felt you’d lose at Wrestlemania was WrestleMania 21 with Randy. Such a good ending to that one, he is amazing. @undertaker @DirtyWrestling1 @RandyOrton @WWE @AETV One of the first times I felt you’d lose at Wrestlemania was WrestleMania 21 with Randy. Such a good ending to that one, he is amazing.

#1RandyOrtonSource @BaltOs1Fan @undertaker @RandyOrton @WWE @AETV Loved your matches and the RKO out of the chokeslam spot at WM 21 will never be forgotten. #legends @undertaker @RandyOrton @WWE @AETV Loved your matches and the RKO out of the chokeslam spot at WM 21 will never be forgotten. #legends

The two WWE legends met for the first time at WrestleMania 21 in 2005, with The Phenom picking up a huge win over Orton. There were several moments in the contest that made fans believe that the streak was ending that night. The young gun later moved to WWE SmackDown during the 2005 Draft and reignited his rivalry with the veteran.

Randy's father Bob Orton also got involved and the father-son duo ended up defeating The Undertaker at No Mercy in a Handicap Casket match. The former WWE Champion made an unexpected return at Survivor Series 2005, thus resuming his feud with the Ortons. He finally put The Legend Killer down inside Hell In A Cell at WWE Armageddon.

Do you remember the epic feud that graced WWE TV back in 2005? What were your immediate thoughts on the same? Sound off!

