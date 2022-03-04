The Undertaker responds to Vince McMahon inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame

WWE Legend The Undertaker has reacted to the announcement that Vince McMahon will be inducting him into the Hall of Fame.

The Chairman broke the news during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The Phenom is one of the biggest stars in the history of the company, and he's finally going to take his place amongst the greatest in the industry during WrestleMania week.

"Yep, Undertaker is of course going to be in the Hall of Fame and I'm going to have the distinction of inducting him into the Hall of Fame. One of the most difficult things I've ever done in my life. I like the guy, I love the guy," said Vince McMahon.

The Deadman took to Twitter to share his honest thoughts on Vince McMahon being his inductor, stating that he couldn’t think of anyone better.

"After over 30 years of long roads traveled, countless hours of TV, and one hell of a ride together… couldn’t think of anyone better to put me in the #WWEHOF than Vince McMahon. One final ride together, old-timer!!!" - wrote The Undertaker.

Vince McMahon has a very close relationship with The Undertaker in real life

- "I would take a bullet for the man, honestly." Undertaker on Vince McMahon in The Last Ride: Chapter 2:- Take what you see on TV and amp it up." - "His walk to the ring kills my mum."- "I can’t think of anybody more influential than my life, other than my father."- "I would take a bullet for the man, honestly." https://t.co/MBWBvrDZKm

The Phenom has been a part of WWE for over thirty decades. Although he could've made the jump to WCW during the Monday Night Wars, he chose to stay loyal to Vince McMahon, and he had a very successful career in the company.

During the Last Ride docuseries, fans were exposed to how close their relationship was. The Undertaker even admitted that he'd take a bullet for his boss. When it was first announced that The Deadman would be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame, many names were brought up as potential indcutors.

This includes Kane, Shawn Michaels, and Mick Foley. Vince McMahon was always in the conversation, and it makes perfect sense for him to be the one to induct Undertaker.

