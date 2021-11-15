The Undertaker reveals how Vince McMahon would have reacted if he had done MMA

The Undertaker has been a vital part of WWE during his legendary career. But it seems The Phenom once thought of competing inside the MMA octagon.

The Grim Reaper has been an ardent fan of mixed martial arts. Being influenced by its discipline and charm, he has brought a bit of MMA into his attire, namely his gloves. He also made use of the modified gogoplata, which he called Hell's Gate.

In a recent chat with Shan and RJ Radio Show, The Undertaker revealed if there was a possibility of him transitioning to Mixed Martial Arts. A Blackbelt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, The Deadman also disclosed Vince McMahon's reaction to his idea.

“It was probably 15 years ago, maybe more,” Undertaker said. “UFC was really coming along, and I’ve always liked tests, testing myself in one way or another. I boxed a little coming up as a kid in my late teens but I think if I had had any kind of wrestling pedigree, I might have just tried to dip my toe in there."

The icon further stated that his only love was the WWE and he enjoyed it more than anything else. He also said that Vince McMahon would have drawn a line at the idea.

"My love has always been for the WWE and what we do. I just thoroughly enjoy what we do. Occasionally, you want to test the waters and see how you match up with people’s different genres and sports. That was probably the biggest reason why I didn’t, and probably Vince would’ve had a coronary. He would’ve said, ‘You want to do what?’ He would’ve probably balked at the idea, but I think if I had a stronger amateur wrestling background, I might have tested the waters."

The Undertaker had his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36

The match began with AJ calling out The Deadman. Styles got what he wished for as The Undertaker made his presence on his patented Harley with Metallica serenading him.

The WWE Universe saw The Undertaker travel back in time with his American Badass persona.

The Phenom persona blended with The American Badass gave a spooky yet sturdy character who was more witty and was free to trash talk.

The Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows helped AJ attack the legend, but The Undertaker, being the mystery he is, used his supernatural skills to regain the upperhand.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Undertaker began to play around with Styles before kicking him into an open grave. The WWE Universe watched in awe as The Phenom buried AJ Styles, unveiled his tombstone and walked away, claiming himself another Wrestlemania victory.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Genci Papraniku