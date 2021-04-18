"Vince thought it was hilarious!" - The Undertaker on Vince McMahon's reaction to disappointing WrestleMania match

The Undertaker has gone into detail on Vince McMahon's response to his preparation for his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

In a recent appearance on the Victory Over Injury Podcast, The Deadman revealed WWE Chairman Vince McMahon thought it was "hilarious" that The Undertaker had put months of tireless training into his comeback for what would turn out to be a three-minute match.

Needless to say, Taker was disappointed, having expected to go 30 minutes against Cena.

The Undertaker had retired the year previously at WrestleMania, having lost against Roman Reigns in the main event. In a memorable moment, he left his iconic coat, gloves and hat in the ring before disappearing from WWE.

Here's what The Undertaker had to say about his WrestleMania 34 comeback against John Cena and Vince McMahon's response:

"The next year (WrestleMania 34) I was probably in the best shape and best condition I had been in in a long time. And it was a kill match. I was working with Cena, over in like four or five minutes. I was like, “You gotta be kidding me?!” Because I trained harder than I had ever… I train hard as it is, to get ready for Mania. But I had an extra, I had to be redeeming myself. If I’m gonna do this I’m gonna redeem myself to the point where that (WrestleMania 33) was just a flash and a bad memory. And then we go out in four minutes. Vince thought it was hilarious! Cause he’s keeping up with me my whole camp, right? “How you doing?” “I’m doing good, I’m feeling good, I’m ready to go.” I show up thinking I’m gonna do thirty minutes and have this war with John Cena and it’s four minutes long! I was over-prepared for that one, that’s for sure."

The Undertaker offers update on his current health

The Undertaker retired in 2020 (Credit: WWE)

During his podcast appearance, The Undertaker also offered a quick update on his health, explaining that certain movements in his day-to-day life can be a struggle.

"It’s pretty rough most mornings. It takes a while to get things moving. There has to be that initial assessment when the feet hit the floor in the morning, you know, what’s hurting?"

The Undertaker retired at Survivor Series in November 2020. Without a doubt, he will go down as one of the all-time greats of the squared circle.