The Undertaker walked into WrestleMania 30 thinking he was winning

Vince McMahon shocked The Undertaker on the day of WrestleMania.

The Undertaker was 21-0 at the event until WrestleMania 30.

Brock Lesnar broke The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30

The Undertaker is a once in a lifetime Superstar. He has given us the unforgettable WrestleMania Streak that ran for twenty-one events. The Phenom's loss at The Showcase Of Immortals sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy. The moment the referee counted to three during the match, the entire stadium was silent. Nobody could believe what they had witnessed. Brock Lesnar's historic win at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will be spoken off for generations to come.

The Undertaker recalls WrestleMania 30

The Undertaker was in an interview with CBS Sports' "State of Combat" Podcast. On the podcast, he reflected on his career and spoke about The Streak. He said that Brock Lesnar was scheduled to lose the match and he hadn't learned about the change until he arrived at the venue.

Here's what The Undertaker said,

"We had gone back and forth depending on the day. It changed very often, but it had been that way [with Lesnar losing] for about a week, and I showed up thinking I was going over. I found out about 1 p.m. that I wasn't. It is what it is." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

The Streak had become one of the main attractions of WrestleMania. The Undertaker's streak is so great that The Undertaker would go almost the entire year without making an appearance until it was WrestleMania season.

The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak

The Undertaker's first win at WrestleMania came in the year 1991 at WrestleMania Seven. His first victim was Jimmy Sunka. Since then, many Superstars have faced the wrath of The Undertaker at Wrestlemania.

The Deadman's brother, Kane has faced The Undertaker twice WrestleMania, losing in both matches. Other WWE SUperstars that have battled with The Undertaker at WrestleMania are Triple H and Shawn Michaels. While the Heart Break Kid has been defeated by The Undertaker twice, The Game has lost three matches against The Deadman at WrestleMania.

Eventhough The Streak ended at WrestleMania 30, The Undertaker hasn't stopped performing at the show. His second loss at the PPV came at WrestleMania 33 when Roman Reigns defeated him.

This year, The Undertaker was victorious against AJ Styles in WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match.