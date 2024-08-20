The Undertaker wants former WWE star to return after nearly 6 years to work with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio as a heel

Dominik Mysterio has established himself as one of the best heels in modern-day pro wrestling. While he is being spitefully hated by the WWE Universe, wrestling veterans have nothing but praise for The Judgment Day member. Recently, The Undertaker expressed his desire to see Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan work with a former WWE star.

The star in question is Vickie Guerrero. The 56-year-old showcased exceptional character work as a heel during her stint with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut in the late 2000s and early 2010s. The former SmackDown GM left the promotion in 2014 but made sporadic appearances in 2016 and 2018. Her last appearance on WWE TV came on the 1000th episode of the blue brand in October 2018.

Vickie appeared on AEW TV between 2019 and 2023. She parted ways with Tony Khan's company last year.

Speaking in his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Phenom heaped praise on Dominik Mysterio for the latter's exceptional work as a heel. The WWE Hall of Famer also expressed his desire to see Vickie Guerrero work with Dirty Dom and Liv Morgan.

“It's hard to be a heel in this day and age, but he's [Dominik] doing a great job. He can't even talk from a mic. It's like Vickie. I wish Vickie could come back. If Vicky and Dom together, with Liv, my goodness,” he said. [48:50-49:10]

Dominik Mysterio unleashes Latino Heat's signature move on Damian Priest

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan will lock horns with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. On this week’s episode of RAW, however, Dirty Dom challenged The Archer of Infamy to a singles match.

The match, however, was a setup, and members of The New Judgment Day attacked the former World Heavyweight Champion from behind on the entrance ramp. The Eradicator rushed in to save Priest but got demolished by Liv Morgan instead.

Later, Dominik Mysterio nailed Eddie Guerrero’s signature move, Frog Splash, on The Punisher to send a message to The Terror Twins.

It will be interesting to see if Liv and Dominik secure a victory over The Terror Twins at Bash in Berlin.

