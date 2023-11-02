The Undertaker warned a top WWE champion about his behavior; the star went too far with a "little kid"

The Undertaker had to send a warning to a top WWE champion, and he recently opened up about the incident.

As a WWE Superstar, part of your job is to make sure that you're entertaining the public and maintaining a certain image, especially as a babyface. Even when you're in public, maintaining that image of being a good person is very important in WWE, even more back in the day than it is now.

Unfortunately, not everyone realized that, and The Undertaker – being a locker room leader – had to remind people. This included The Ultimate Warrior, who was at one point the hottest face in the business, and people even thought he might be the one who succeeded Hulk Hogan as one of the biggest acts.

Speaking with Mike Tyson, The Phenom recalled an interaction that took place involving Warrior.

"I'll never forget this little kid coming up to him and going, 'Mr Warrior, can I have your autograph?'"

The Undertaker revealed that the face-painted star went ballistic and started to shout at the kid, angry that someone had approached him when he was in public. He cursed at the child and asked him to leave him alone. The kid was terrified as well.

"I go up to him like, 'Jim, you can't do that.'"

The Warrior even shouted at The Undertaker, cursing out the kid and saying that the fan should not have approached him.

"To his credit, he chilled out a little later on, but I mean he was a little high-strung back then. He didn't like anybody really. He liked Kerry Von Erich and he liked me for whatever reason, probably because we made money together."

You can check out the clip of The Deadman telling the story here.

Nowadays, WWE stars are trained to behave well with children and fans, and be they top names like John Cena or anyone else, such incidents would be rare to see now.

