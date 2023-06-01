The Undertaker wishes to face two WWE Superstars from the current roster

The Undertaker's name is synonymous with WWE. He has faced and beaten numerous top names over the years, including Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and many more. In a recent interview, the Hall of Famer named Roman Reigns and the latter's former teammate as two performers he would want to face from the current roster.

The Undertaker wrestled his final match in the main event of WrestleMania 36. He locked horns with AJ Styles in the promotion's first-ever Boneyard Match. The WWE Universe was pleasantly surprised to see The Deadman bring back glimpses of his Biker character in his successful showdown against Styles.

Since his last match, The Prince of Darkness has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV. He was last seen interrupting LA Knight at RAW XXX. He shared a special moment with Bray Wyatt during the segment that garnered massive praise from fans worldwide.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble What did the Undertaker say at the end of his Hall of Fame speech?



"NEVER SAY NEVER" What did the Undertaker say at the end of his Hall of Fame speech? "NEVER SAY NEVER" https://t.co/Qv5ZKioSCU

In an interview with The Independent, The Hall of Famer spoke about several topics, such as his life after retirement, WWE's deal with Endeavor, and much more. During the same conversation, The Undertaker was asked about the WWE Superstars he would want to face today. He replied:

"I would love to be healthy enough to have a match now with Roman Reigns. When we worked at [WrestleMania 33], I was on my last legs. And he wasn’t he wasn’t nearly the performer that he is now."

The WWE legend didn't hold back on adding Seth Rollins to his list. 'Taker stated that he would have liked to see the contrast between their characters at work.

“And then another guy that I would love to have worked with would be Seth Rollins. He’s just an incredible in-ring talent. And now he’s got this really flamboyant character, which would have been a really interesting contrast between the doom and gloom of The Undertaker and his over-the-top character.”

When was The Undertaker inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame?

The Deadman was announced as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. Along with The Undertaker, the WWE Universe witnessed former WWE Superstars such as Vader, Queen Sharmell, and The Steiner Brothers receive the prestigious honor.

WWE @WWE @undertaker going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year is a moment we will never forget .@undertaker going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year is a moment we will never forget ❤️ https://t.co/MuA7eWisbx

The former world champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame by Vince McMahon. After WWE's Executive Chairman gave him a warm and heartfelt introduction, Taker delivered an emotional acceptance speech that received widespread appreciation.

