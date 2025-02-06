The Undertaker was "worried about what is going to happen" ahead of facing top WWE star; had "unbelievable anxiety"

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has shared his thoughts on what he was going through ahead of a huge match. The Deadman had massive anxiety before his match with Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

Taker lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX in quite possibly the most shocking WWE moment of all time. He was brought back next year to face Bray Wyatt, and ended up defeating him on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In a recent chat with Bully Ray on Busted Open, The Undertaker said he had major confidence issues before the Bray Wyatt outing. Here's what he said:

"I lose to Brock Lesnar but I get concussed during that match, right? So now, it's the next year, they asked me to come back and work with Bray. I'm having unbelievable anxiety, worried about what is going to happen and if I still got it, right? And I never had that, I always knew that I was the guy and I had it and I could do it. And there's picture and there's video of Brock coming to me and saying... just checking on me. And then there's another shot of Triple H like, 'Don't forget who the fu*k you are,' and I don't forget that. He came to me and he said, 'Don't forget who the fu*k you are,' and that got me through that match with Bray." [30:38 - 31:22]

The Undertaker defeated Bray Wyatt twice that year

The Phenom regained his confidence by picking up a huge win over Wyatt at WrestleMania 31. He went on to feud with Brock Lesnar later that year, and the duo exchanged wins at SummerSlam and Hell In A Cell.

At Survivor Series 2015, The Undertaker and Kane reunited for a blockbuster tag team match against Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper. The Brothers of Destruction were victorious over The Wyatt Family that night.

Please credit Busted Open and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use Taker's quotes!

