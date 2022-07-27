"It’s going to take the handcuffs off" - The Undertaker reacts to WWE reverting to TV-14 programming

The Undertaker is in favor of WWE's television programming potentially returning to a TV-14 rating.

Backstage reports about a significant change in the company started doing the rounds a few days ago. It was rumored that RAW would soon move to a TV-14 rating, marking the end of the PG era. Although no concrete details about the change have been made public, fans have mostly responded positively to the plan.

The Phenom recently shared his opinion on the topic when asked at San Diego Comic-Con. He believed it would be a positive step and labeled it a good move:

"I think it's going to take the handcuffs off a lot of people and let them be their real selves. I'm excited. I think it'll be nothing but positive," said The Undertaker. (h/t WrestlingInc.com)

crazy ass moments in nu metal history @numetal_moment The Undertaker entering the ring to "Rollin'" by Limp Bizkit at Wrestlemania X7 (2001) The Undertaker entering the ring to "Rollin'" by Limp Bizkit at Wrestlemania X7 (2001) https://t.co/yIkwWRBFhV

The Deadman added that superstars won't use cuss words only for "cheap pop" and insisted that the current talent knows how to use the freedom of TV-14 to their benefit.

He also said it would allow the company to "touch the Attitude Era." Taker admitted that the Attitude Era was "out of control" but insisted that it made for great TV.

The Undertaker joins forces with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

The Undertaker appeared on the Comic-Con panel alongside fan-favorite Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is currently recovering from a serious injury. He competed with a torn pectoral muscle at Hell in a Cell, where his victory marked the end of his brutal feud with Seth Rollins.

Fans loved watching The Deadman mix it up with not only Cody Rhodes, but other current stars as well. The panel also featured the likes of Ciampa and Zelina Vega.

Would you like to see WWE programming move back to TV-14? What are you most looking forward to, should the change happen? Let us know in the comments section below!

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far