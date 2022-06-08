The Undertaker and other WWE Superstars to appear at Fan Fest this year

WWE legend The Undertaker and other superstars including Edge, Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and many more are slated to appear at a Fan Expo next week.

The Deadman had his last match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles in a Boneyard match before retiring at Survivor Series 2020. In April this year, The Phenom was inducted into the Hall of Fame by his real-life friend Vince McMahon. The Undertaker's three-decade-long career has made him an influential figure to fans and superstars alike.

Despite officially retiring from the ring, Taker still makes sporadic appearances on behalf of the company. One such appearance was during WrestleMania weekend this year when he came to WWE Axxess.

Recently, WWE officially announced on social media that The Phenom and other superstars would be appearing at the Fiterman Sports Fan Expo on June 18th and 19th.

As we mentioned earlier, apart from Taker, Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Edge, AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Riddle, The Bella Twins, Kevin Owens, and more have been advertised for the event.

Twitterati shared their response to The Undertaker's upcoming appearance at the expo

There have been varied reactions to the announcement of the Fan Expo this month. Some stated that despite living in another city, they would be present at the event:

One fan even responded that they forgot to mention Carmella in the post:

Another stated that they were unhappy with The Bellas making an appearance:

Overall, fans are eager to meet their favorite superstars at the expo. Hopefully, we'll get more updates about it in the upcoming weeks.

