This week's episode of WWE NXT went off the air with The Undisputed Era brawling with Pat McAfee and his new faction consisting of Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. McAfee and his crew tried to gang up on NXT Champion Finn Balor who returned to the Black and Gold brand after weeks of being sidelined with a broken jaw.

After the show went off the air, it seems that NXT General Manager William Regal appeared at ringside to announce that the UE will settle their scores with Pat McAfee's group in a WarGames match at TakeOver: WarGames that will take place on December 6th. The moment was caught on camera by WWE Superfan Izzy.

Taking to Twitter, Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong posted a video where Adam Cole and the rest of The Undisputed Era can be seen confirming their match with McAfee and his crew that call themselves The Kings of NXT.

Cole reiterated the fact that they have been the most dominant faction in the Black and Gold brand since their arrival and promised to put an end to McAfee's career as a wrestler.

The Undisputed Era's feud with Pat McAfee

After Adam Cole defeated Pat McAfee at TakeOver: XXX, he taunted the former NFL star and did not shake his hand, which according to McAfee was a sign of disrespect. So, McAfee enlisted the help of Ridge Holland and others to take out Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era.

After Holland was legitimately injured while competing in a match with Danny Burch, McAfee then made a deal with Burch, his tag-team partner Lorcan and Pete Dunne and formed a faction to take out UE and assert themselves as the new dominant faction in NXT.

While Dunne is the only member of McAfee's team who has previously competed in a WarGames match and also won, the Undisputed Era has the experience of competing in three brutal WarGames matches and having won one. The WWE Universe will have to wait till December 6th to find out which team will walk out as the winners from the unforgiving match.