The Undisputed Era win big at the NXT 2020 Year-End Awards

Tonight's WWE NXT episode showcased the winners of the NXT 2020 Year-End Awards along with the scheduled segments for the night. Adam Cole and his Undisputed Era brethren walked away with the most trophies, much like last year.

Adam Cole won the Male Competitor of the Year award for the second year in a row. He also claimed the Rivalry of the Year award along with former NFL punter Pat McAfee for their intense feud.

The Undisputed Era won the Tag Team of The Year award for the third consecutive time. Then, Cole dropped a bomb when he announced that he and Roderick Strong will represent UE in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

However, the Undisputed Era did not stop there.

Kyle O'Reilly won the Match of the Year award with current NXT Champion Finn Balor for their intense and violent match at TakeOver: 31. O'Reilly will again challenge The Prince for the title at NXT New Year's Evil on January 6.

"It means something to me. To me, it's proof. Not only proof that I belong in the ring with you, but proof that I belong at the top of #WWENXT."



Undisputed Era's history in the NXT Year-End Awards

Since its inception, the Undisputed Era has always been a force to be reckoned with and ruled over the Black and Gold Brand with an iron fist. At one point, all members of the UE held all of the titles of NXT.

So, earning laurels at the NXT Year-End Awards comes naturally for them as they have won multiple awards where fans cast their votes online. After debuting in 2017, the UE won the Tag Team of the Year award at the 2018 Year-End Awards.

But, their best showing was at the 2019 version of the award ceremony. They bagged the Male Competitor of the Year and Overall Competitor of the Year awards for Cole. UE also secured awards for Tag Team of the Year, Rivalry of the Year, and Match of the Year.