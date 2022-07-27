The Usos break character to send message to current WWE Superstar

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, recently shared throwback images with Rey Mysterio on his 20th anniversary with the promotion.

The Master of the 619 is one of the most notable high-flyers and luchadors in the industry. On the latest episode of RAW, Mysterio showcased his gratitude to the WWE Universe in a heartfelt promo. Along with his son Dominik, Mysterio defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match. He was later attacked backstage by a returning Rhea Ripley and her fellow Judgment Day members.

The Usos also featured on RAW as they took on Riddle and The Street Profits alongside Roman Reigns.

Following the celebrations of Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary, Jey Uso posted a few throwback images on Instagram alongside Rey, Cody Rhodes, and Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) during the early years of their careers.

Here's what Jey had to say in the caption:

"Almost forgot. Big Respect to the OG for 20 years…@619iamlucha u kno how we are. Much love uce #619 #TheGoat"

The Usos continue to dominate tag division with title reign of little more than a year

Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated The Mysterios for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank last year. Since then, they have successfully defended their championship on numerous occasions and have made history by becoming the longest reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

In May this year, The Bloodline members vanquished the tag-team division by winning the RAW Tag Team Titles from Randy Orton and Riddle (RK-Bro) to become the undisputed tag team champions.

The Usos are currently set to face The Street Profits in a championship match at SummerSlam. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be acting as the Special Guest Referee for the bout. It remains to be seen whether they will walk out of the event with the titles still around their waist.

