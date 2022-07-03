The Usos controversially retain Undisputed Tag Team Titles at Money in the Bank

At Money in the Bank, The Usos retained their Undisputed Tag Team Titles when they defeated Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a controversial finish.

The Usos vs. Street Profits match tonight at MITB was long and physical, and both teams put it all on the line. All four superstars used all the tools in their arsenal and even copied each other's moves to get the victory for their team.

Towards the end, the defending champions planted Ford with the 1D. Jimmy then covered Montez to get the pinfall, but during the replay, it was revealed that the latter's shoulder was clearly above the mat.

Following the match, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that Ford's shoulder being up was "clearly planned" and therefore not a botch.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON The shoulder being up was clearly planned. The shoulder being up was clearly planned.

With a finish like this, it's definite that The Street Profits won't take this lightly and may demand a rematch. It remains to be seen if we will see the culmination of this feud at WWE's next premium live event, SummerSlam.

