WWE Tag Team Titles unified in The Usos vs RK-Bro match on SmackDown

New undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions were crowned on the latest episode of SmackDown as RK-Bro took on The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey were accompanied to the ring by Paul Heyman, who was on commentary. He stated that he will now be referred to as 'The Warden of The Uso Penitentiary.'

The match commenced with Riddle taking on Jimmy Uso. Riddle then tagged Randy Orton in the match, as the duo showcased impressive teamwork. Jimmy Uso then threw Riddle into the turnbuckles, which seemingly hurt the latter's back, leading to the medical team checking up on him.

Jey Uso was then tagged into the match as Riddle kicked him in the face before tagging in Orton. A charged-up Viper entered the ring and hit Jey and Jimmy Uso with two consecutive scoop powerslams.

Orton then put Jimmy Uso in a draping DDT before hitting him with the the RKO. However, his pinfall attempt was disrupted by Jey Uso. Riddle then hit Jey Uso with punches and put him in a Fisherman suplex.

Towards the end of the match, while Jey Uso climbed onto the top rope, Riddle attempted an RKO off the top. However, Roman Reigns interrupted the match by assisting his cousin to keep his balance. Jey Uso jumped off the top rope, hitting The Splash on Riddle before pinning him for the win.

Following their match, chaos ensued outside the ring as Roman Reigns and The Usos assaulted the former RAW Tag Team Champions. RK-Bro were left in tatters at ringside.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Debottam Saha