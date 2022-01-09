"Best damn tag team here today" – The Usos reveal the best tag team in WWE

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos believe that The New Day is the current best tag team in WWE.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with Jimmy and Jey Uso on this week's episode of Talking Smack. The Usos looked visibly spent after their hard-hitting Street Fight against King Xavier Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston of The New Day.

The Usos said it's a war every time they face The New Day. They acknowledged The New Day as the best tag team in WWE. However, The Usos added that The Bloodline still runs WWE:

"First things first, shoutout to The New Day. I think tonight, really, them boys, it's always a battlefield out there with them. We wouldn't have it any other way. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods – best damn tag team here today. But this is a public service announcement to every other tag team on SmackDown, on RAW, everywhere else in the world. It's a new year, but it's the same game plan. The Bloodline is running WWE. Tonight we showed we're the ones, and we're going to show them every single week."

The Usos survived a New Day scare in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match

On this week's SmackDown, Jimmy and Jey Uso were in a rematch of the WWE Day 1 encounter with The New Day. However, this time the two teams collided in a Street Fight.

King Woods and Sir Kofi fought tooth and nail against their longstanding rivals. It was a grueling matchup as several weapons and foreign objects were used during the action.

However, The Usos kept The Bloodline's dominance intact when they hit Kofi Kingston with the 1D through a table for the win.

