The Usos' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship confirmed on SmackDown

The Brawling Brutes defeated three other teams on the latest episode of SmackDown to become the number one contenders for The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

A Fatal Four-way tag team match was held in the main event of the blue brand this week, with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods of New Day, Top Dolla & Ashante Adonis of Hit Row, and Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of IMPERIUM being the remaining teams in the bout.

The match saw a lot of good moves and some captivating action. During one spot, Top Dolla was about to perform a suicide dive to the outside, but his leg was taken out before he could jump over the ropes. Kofi Kingston did the dive instead on the Brawling Brutes.

At another point during the match, Top Dolla was carrying three superstars on his body. Ridge Holland wowed the crowd by performing an Alabama Slam on the former. New Day performed a gourdbuster followed by a splash on Ashante. However, Butch broke up the pin.

In the end, Vinci and Kaiser hit the Imperium Bomb on Kingston, but Ridge Holland stole the win and pinned the New Day member to win the match.

This means that The Brawling Brutes are the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship, and they'll face The Usos on SmackDown next week.

Do you think The Brawling Brutes will dethrone The Usos? Sound off in the comments below!

