On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day won the tag team turmoil match to become the number-one contenders for The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

During the show, Dominik Mysterio was a guest on Miz TV. His stablemates Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor accompanied him. They were then interrupted by Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. to start the turmoil match.

The Good Brothers were eliminated after Balor rolled out Anderson for a three-count. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were up next. They were taken out of the match after Priest hit Cedric with the South of Heaven, followed by a Coupe de Grace by Finn.

Judgment Day's next opponent was Alpha Academy. During the bout, Otis hit Priest with The Caterpillar, where he performed a splash from the middle rope on Balor and Chad Gable. Priest then pinned Otis after hitting him with a big boot and a clothesline.

Because of the impact, the former Universal Champion was medically disqualified and replaced by Dominik. The Street Profits were the last team to enter the tag team turmoil match. Like the previous teams, they were also defeated by Judgment Day.

The heelish group will face The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The Bloodline members are also scheduled to defend their titles against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown this week.

Do you think Judgment Day will dethrone The Usos? Sound off in the comments below!

