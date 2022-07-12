The Usos and Omos defeat former champions on WWE RAW

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos teamed up with Omos to take on The Street Profits and R-Truth in a six-man tag team match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins at SummerSlam. The match will also get a Mystery Special Guest Referee after their controversial finish at Money in the Bank.

During tonight's show, they were involved in an in-ring segment discussing their upcoming bout and what took place at Money in the Bank.

They were then confronted by former United States Champion R-Truth, who requested to take up the special guest referee position at the premium live event.

The Nigerian Giant Omos then showed up, and he also showed interest in the referee role. All six stars started brawling in the ring after Omos sided with The Usos while Truth took the side of Ford and Dawkins. An impromptu match was set up between them on RAW.

Omos was on the receiving end of many moves, but he managed to stay on his feet. He eventually hit Angelo Dawkins with a two-handed chokeslam to win the match via pinfall for him and The Usos.

The special guest referee hasn't been made official yet, so it'll be interesting to see who will come out wearing the black and white striped shirt come SummerSlam.

