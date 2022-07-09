The Usos set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against multi-time champions at SummerSlam

The Usos are set to defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against their arch-rivals, The Street Profits, in a huge rematch at this year's SummerSlam premium live event.

At the recent Money in the Bank event, the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were unsuccessful in defeating The Ones. However, the match ended on a rather controversial note, with Ford's shoulder clearly being above the mat while he was being pinned.

WWE has now confirmed that the two tag teams will run it back on Saturday, July 30. SummerSlam will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Usos unified the WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship after beating RK-Bro on May 20 episode of SmackDown.

Angelo Dawkins recently spoke about the feedback regarding The Street Profits' match with The Usos at Money in the Bank

Speaking on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Angelo Dawkins discussed the feedback from The Street Profits' latest match against The Usos.

While the reception has been great in regards to the match, Dawkins wasn't happy about the controversial ending to the match.

"Obviously, we are still not happy about the result and the way that it ended, something needs to be addressed because the shoulder was up but nah man, the feedback has been unreal. I knew it was good, I felt good going into it but I was like, 'The way everybody's been talking about it.' Like people going back and watching it like over and over and over again. I'm like, 'Oh wow, it was like that, like that.' And I watched it back," Said Dawkins.

Jimmy and Jey will aim to retain the titles at SummerSlam and make sure that they remain on The Bloodline's side. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match on the same show.

