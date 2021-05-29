The Mysterios have new challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team titles next week

The Usos kicked off SmackDown with an amazing tag team match against the Street Profits. The match was the duo's first one back as a team since their match at WrestleMania 36.

The match was quite the spectacle, and was a great way to kick off the show. Both teams put in a heck of a performance in what was a great showcase of tag team wrestling.

In this match between two of WWE's best tag teams, it was The Usos who came out on top. This was their first win in a tag match since they defeated The Miz and John Morrison on SmackDown last year.

On the coattails of their victory, The Usos paid a visit to Adam Pearce and asked for a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match. The WWE official obliged, and made the match official for next week.

"Whoever wins tonight, we want them NEXT WEEK."@ScrapDaddyAP makes it official, The @WWEUsos will battle for tag team gold NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/hmhAExdQ47 — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2021

The Usos were not sure who their opponents would be. However, this was confirmed at the main event, where The Mysterios successfully defended their titles against the Dirty Dawgs.

Next week's match between The Usos and The Mysterios will certainly be one to watch out for. Will the Mysterios retain their titles? Or will we see new champions crowned?

The Usos don't seem to be on the same page heading into next week's SmackDown

Despite securing an emphatic victory over the Street Profits on this week's episode of SmackDown, it does not look like The Usos are on the same page. While Jimmy Uso seems excited about their upcoming title match, Jey is a bit reluctant.

Jey Uso currently finds himself divided between his loyalties to his brother Jimmy and his cousin, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Simply put, @WWERomanReigns doesn't want "Main Event" Jey @WWEUsos to be relegated to the opening match on #SmackDown. Will Jey heed his cousin's advice? pic.twitter.com/cvqPeQ5YJC — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2021

The division could lead to some dissent within The Bloodline, with many expecting to see Jimmy Uso feud with Roman Reigns. Much like his brother did around the same time last year.

Perhaps we will see Roman Reigns face Jimmy Uso at Hell in a Cell. A feud with the Head of the Table would certainly elevate Jimmy Uso to main event status, much like it did for Jey.

Do you think Jimmy will ever acknowledge Roman? Will The Usos come out on top next week, and win the SmackDown tag team championships? Let us know in the comments section below.