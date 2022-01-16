The Usos subtly hit back at recent criticism from WWE viewers

In a recent video, The Usos addressed their upcoming challengers for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Last week on SmackDown, The Viking Raiders defeated three other tag teams to emerge as the No. 1 contenders for the championships. They will challenge The Usos, and the Bloodline members did not hold back while talking about their recent run on the blue brand.

During a backstage interview, the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions acknowledged that they are preparing for a new task at hand.

Here's what The Usos had to say:

"Say it again? The Viking Raiders! There's always a chance when you are the tag team champions, you can never let your guard down when you are the tag team champions. But the good thing is we got new opponents. We've got a whole new vibe, a whole new team, a whole new chemistry, a whole new psychology, a whole new gear."

They also took a dig at the constant criticism directed towards the recent matches between them and The New Day that led many WWE fans to complain about repetitive bookings:

"A lot of talk on the internet; we see you out there. 'Oh, it's the Usos and the New Day again and again.' Well, somebody has stepped up now you got The Usos vs. The. Viking Raiders. I am telling you, though, Raiders, you're up next, right? You're next. It's one and done," they concluded.

The Usos and The New Day feuded for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in December and January. The two teams delivered the best title bout of the night on WWE Day 1 and again locked horns in championship matches on two consecutive editions of SmackDown.

WWE Superstar King Woods ruled out of action

As confirmed on SmackDown last week, King Woods sustained a muscle injury. It occurred during his match against The Usos when he performed a DDT outside the ring. Kofi Kingston confirmed the news, and mentioned that his tag team partner is likely to miss Royal Rumble this year.

Although the New Day failed to beat The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, the champions openly showed their respect for their long-term rivals during their recent promos.

