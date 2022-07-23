The Usos turn on former champion during WWE SmackDown main event

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos teamed up with Theory to take on Madcap Moss and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are scheduled to defend their titles against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins at SummSlam in a special guest referee match. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett will be the official for the bout.

The six-man tag team match was made after the six stars broke into a fight at the beginning of the show. Madcap Moss had an issue with Mr. Money in the Bank Theory, and that's how he got involved in the mix.

During the match, the former United States Champion tried to abandon his teammates, but he was laid out before he could leave. The Usos were planning to attack him anyway after the match, as they discussed it backstage with Paul Heyman.

Theory re-entered the match since he was the legal man and attacked Madcap Moss with his briefcase to end the bout via disqualification. Just then, Brock Lesnar's music hit and The Beast Incarnate came out and made his way to the ring. He repeatedly hit Theory with his briefcase and hit him two F5s to close the show.

