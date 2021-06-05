Controversial finish sees The Usos robbed in SmackDown Tag Team Title match

The Usos kicked off SmackDown with a title match against the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Prior to the match, the brothers were given strict instructions from their Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, to win the match.

Unfortunately for The Usos, it was just not meant to be, as a controversial finish involving questionable refereeing robbed them of the SmackDown tag titles.

The match itself was a great example of tag team wrestling, as both The Usos and The Mysterios put on a good match. At times it looked as though The Mysterios had the upper hand, but the six-time tag team champions seemed to be more on point.

It looked like Jimmy Uso would deliver the final blow to The Mysterios following a series of superkicks. However, when he attempted The Uso Splash, Dominik countered with a quick reversal into the pin. It was here that the referee failed to see Jimmy's shoulder go up before the three count.

Obviously, this left The Usos enraged who tried to inform the referee, but WWE rules suggest that the referee's decision is final. Jimmy and Jey were certainly disappointed, but none were more enraged than their cousin Roman Reigns.

The Usos will get their re-match tonight

The wrath of Roman Reigns isn't something people like to see, especially his own family. The WWE Universal Champion made it clear that he expected a win. Unfortunately, The Usos failed.

After the match, Reigns addressed his cousins and made it clear that they had to fix their mistake.

The Usos then rushed to Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville where they stated their case. The WWE officials said they will take it under review, and soon after caught up with The Mysterios to inform them that they will have to defend their titles in a re-match tonight.

The Usos will clearly be looking to win the match the second time around, lest they forget what Roman Reigns said.

Who do you think will come out on top in this re-match? Will The Usos be seven-time tag team champions? Let us know down below.

