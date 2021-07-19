The Usos win SmackDown Tag Team titles on the Money in the Bank kick-off show

The Usos came into tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view with one thing on their mind. It was to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. This has been the main goal for Jimmy and Jey Uso, ever since Roman Reigns got the Bloodline on the same page.

They would have that opportunity tonight as they faced off against The Mysterios on the kick-off show of Money in the Bank.

The Mysterios, who were the first father-son combination to win Tag Team titles in WWE history, were the favorites at Fort Worth, Texas, as the company finally made its return to the road after a 17-month exile in the ThunderDome.

Despite the valiant efforts of The Mysterios, Jimmy and Jey Uso were able to walk away with the titles and become seven-time Tag Team Champions.

Their win on the kick-off show means that The Bloodline is draped in gold at the moment. Roman Reigns still has to get the beat Edge, who seems to have the Tribal Chief's number over the past few episodes.

The Mysterios will take issue with the way The Usos won the titles

The Usos may have won the SmackDown Tag team titles, but the victory was controversial. Jimmy Uso was able to secure the win, with a little help from his brother, who supported him as he rolled up Rey Mysterio for the win.

The Mysterios will certainly take issue with this and may address this on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

The feud between them looks to be far from over and it seems as though we could see The Mysterios and The Usos fight over the titles at least till SummerSlam.

What were your thoughts on The Usos' seventh tag team championship victory? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

