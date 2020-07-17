WWE Superstar and one-half of Viking Raiders, Erik, recently announced that he and his wife Sarah Logan are now expecting a child. The latter was one of the many Superstars in WWE who were released in April 2020, as the company battled against COVID-19.

Following that, Sarah Logan confirmed that she will be taking time off from wrestling and has started to work on her YouTube channel. In a recent interview with Table Talk, Erik of The Viking Raiders was asked if he ever sees his wife returning to WWE.

The former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion answered by saying that the wrestling business is uncertain. But no-one should ever say never. He believes that the possibility is still there, but for now, Sarah Logan is primarily focused on her YouTube channel. Here's what Erik had to say:

"Anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation! I believe that to my core, never say never. You don't know what's going to happen. So I think that possibility is for sure there and I'm not overstepping anything when I say that people at WWE like behind the scenes love Sarah, even if they're scared of her. They love her and she loves wrestling, she loves WWE."

"If things pivot and things change, that's what going to happen for it. I think she's going to be successful no matter what she decides to do, but I would definitely see wrestling again in her future. I hope so. I love watching her wrestle. So I'm just as hopeful as everyone else that you see her coming back and beating girls up". (h/t WrestlingInc)

I guess I should post on here too 😂!! ‼️IM PREGNANT ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EpwYs192A4 — Sarah Rowe (@SarahRowe) July 6, 2020

The Viking Raiders and their current run in WWE

The Viking Raiders were involved in a long feud with the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits. The two teams locked horns in a lot of different kind of sports and provided for a few entertaining segments.

Finally, they locked horns for the Tag Team Championships, but The Street Profits prevailed. On the last episode of RAW before Extreme Rules, The Viking Raiders were defeated by the team of Andrade and Angel Garza. The latter are now expected to challenge for the tag team titles on the red brandwhile it remains uncertain if they will once again engage in a match against The Viking Riders.