The Viking Raiders tease huge WWE NXT return for title match

Last week on WWE NXT, Breezango defeated The Imperium to become the new Tag Team Champions of the Black and gold brand. They had previously defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza) to become the no. 1 contenders for the NXT Tag Team Titles.

After defeating champions, Breezango got their hands on the gold for the first time in their WWE career. It was a huge victory for Tyler Breeze and Fandango, and even Triple H congratulated them for their breakout moment.

Soon after the show, WWE RAW Superstar Ivar took to Twitter and teased a possible title match between The Viking Raiders and Breezango. He stated that it had been a while since both teams locked horns inside the squared circle and proposed a return to NXT for a match against Breezango. Here's what Ivar had to say:

"Hey @WWEFandango congrats! been a Lonnnnnnnnng time since we tango'd maybe now is a good time...us Vikings have a thing for gold. you can bring the kid @MmmGorgeous with ya, I will have @Erik_WWE"

As of this writing, WWE have not teased any development in this potential title match. However, given that we have seen other Superstars make appearances on NXT, it is possible that The Viking Raiders could come down to the Black and gold brand for a one-off encounter against the Tag Team Champions.

What else happened on WWE NXT last week?

The biggest story from last week's WWE NXT revolved around the NXT Championship. It was revealed that Karrion Kross sustained a serious injury during his title match at TakeOver, which saw him beat Keith Lee for the title. As a result, Kross had to relinquish his NXT Championship.

WWE then confirmed a huge 4-way 60-min Iron Man Match for next week to crown the new NXT Champion. This bout will see the likes of Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa lock horns for the coveted prize of the Black and Gold brand. It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar will become the NXT Champion once against next week.