The Viking Raiders wreak havoc on SmackDown

Chaos erupted on the latest edition of SmackDown as former tag team champions The Viking Raiders faced Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

The duo returned to the blue brand on the June 24 edition of the show. Instead of their usual wrestling gear and looks, Erik and Ivar donned black makeup and distracted The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) during their segment with Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Brawling Brutes were victorious over The Modern Day Maharaja and Shanky. They were then interrupted by Woods and Kingston, who were looking to get revenge for what happened to them in the last couple of weeks.

Woods and Kingston stated that although Ivar and Erik got the better of them last week, they failed to get the job done as The New Day was still there.

When The New Day entered the ring, The Viking Raiders took out a vicious attack on them. They attacked Woods and laid out Kingston with a splash from the second rope.

The Viking Raiders made their first televised appearance on the brand in June after nearly three months of being away. It remains to be seen where their feud against The New Day will lead in the weeks to come.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far