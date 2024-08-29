"The wait is over" - Rhea Ripley claims she has given fans what they wanted ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

Rhea Ripley is set to team up with her Terror Twin Damian Priest this weekend at Bash in Berlin to take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. But it seems like she has a message for WWE fans ahead of the match.

Ripley took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the latest episode of WWE Tattooed which featured the former Women's Champion. Ripley has a number of interesting tattoos and claimed that this episode is one that the WWE Universe has wanted for a long time.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

"I saw what most of you wanted, and the wait is now over... enjoy!"

Ripley was able to share stories behind her tattoos including one that she holds dear because it reminds her of her nan. The former Champion also revealed that she almost missed WWE SummerSlam 2023 because she opted to go and get a tattoo with Dominik Mysterio, however, the two were then able to run in and help Damian Priest later in the show.

Rhea Ripley is now a firm WWE fan favorite

Rhea Ripley was once seen as one of the biggest heels in WWE when she was at the helm of The Judgment Day, but since Dominik Mysterio betrayed her to align with Liv Morgan back at SummerSlam, she has become a fan favorite.

Ripley and Priest are now the faces in the scenario and have been kicked out of The Judgment Day. Since SummerSlam Carlito has been made an official member of the group and Liv Morgan has replaced The Eradicator, even though it's unclear if she is seen as the head of the group currently.

All these questions could be answered this weekend at Bash in Berlin when the two sides collide and potentially end their current rivalry. There is a chance this feud will continue further and Bad Blood could see a rematch since it is only five weeks away. The name of the premium live event also fits this storyline perfectly.

