The War Raiders aligning with WWE legend "would have been really cool," Ivar says (Exclusive)

The War Raiders' Erik and Ivar have been the World Tag Team Champions since defeating Finn Balor and JD McDonagh on WWE RAW in December 2024. Ahead of WrestleMania 41, the tag team discussed whether they would have liked to be managed by Paul Ellering.

Ellering represented The Road Warriors' Animal and Hawk in the 1980s and 1990s. In February, the 71-year-old was released from WWE after working alongside AOP, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett throughout 2024.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter interviewed Erik and Ivar ahead of their WrestleMania 41 match against The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Ivar agreed with Apter that Ellering would have been a good addition to The War Raiders:

"He was [in WWE when The War Raiders joined], but he was with AOP when we got here, so they were already together. That's why [an alliance never happened]. That would have been really cool. It would have been really cool, yeah." [From 02:21 – 02:44]

Watch the video above to hear Erik and Ivar's thoughts on what would have happened if they faced The Road Warriors and The Steiner Brothers.

Another reason why Paul Ellering did not manage The War Raiders

Erik married fellow WWE star Sarah Logan, aka Valhalla, in December 2018. Although Logan performs as The War Raiders' manager, she is currently absent from television after giving birth to her second child with Erik in November 2024.

Elaborating on why Paul Ellering never managed his team, Erik joked that his wife would have stood in the WWE legend's way:

"It would have been awesome. However, if he tries to be our manager now, he's gotta fight my wife because Valhalla, Sarah Logan, is my wife. I don't want that smoke. I don't think Paul wants that smoke either." [From 02:44 – 03:02]

Erik and Ivar's bout with The New Day will take place on the first night of WrestleMania 41 on April 19.

