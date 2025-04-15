The War Raiders declare war on two WWE stars heading into WrestleMania 41

The War Raiders warned The New Day on the latest episode of WWE RAW ahead of their match at WrestleMania 41 for the World Tag Team Titles. They were outraged by what happened last week.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods assaulted Erik and Ivar on the April 7 episode of the red brand after they failed to win the tag titles. They attacked both babyfaces with a steel chair, and WWE officials had to come out to stop them.

This week, a video package aired on WWE RAW during the show of War Raiders declaring war on The New Day at WrestleMania 41.

"Last week, we had you beat dead to right. You took the coward's way out. You knew you couldn't beat us. You say this is about these titles. But it's about more than these championships now. Last week, you took this to a whole new level. Because you didn't come for these titles. You came for my neck. You tried to put me back on the shelf. You tried to end my career. So at WrestleMania, this isn't going to be a match. This isn't even going to be a fight. This is war," said War Raiders.

WrestleMania is only a few days away. It'll be interesting to see which team walks out as champions.

