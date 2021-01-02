The Warlord praises WWE tag team legends Demolition [Exclusive]

The Warlord (real name Terry Szopinski) recently sat down with SK Wrestling's Lee Walker for an exclusive video interview. The wrestling legend, famous for his work alongside The Barbarian in The Powers of Pain, was quick to heap praise on fellow tag team wrestlers Demolition:

"Demolition was an awesome team. We had already come off from the NWA working with The Road Warriors for a long time, so we were used to working with big, rough guys. It was exciting... they were a great tag team. They worked well together, they knew how to work together. They held the belts for the longest time of any WWF (WWE) tag team ever."

The Warlord was also very enthusiastic about Demolition's overall gimmick during their time together in WWE, even going as far as calling it one of the "best gimmicks of all time". Naturally, this led to The Warlord mentioning another very famous WWE superstar:

"Demolition had a great gimmick. I thought it was one of the best gimmicks at that time - until The Undertaker came along, which is the best gimmick of all time - but they had one of the best gimmicks I had ever seen. The masks, the music, all of that stuff, it was awesome."

The Warlord mentioning The Undertaker alongside Demolition is a huge complement to their gimmick

Given just how impactful and timeless The Undertaker's gimmick in WWE has become, it is probably one of the biggest complements a wrestler or wrestlers could receive to even be mentioned in the same breath as that iconic on-screen persona.

The Warlord and his partner The Barbarian feuded with Demolition early on in their WWE careers. The team actually defeated the reigning WWF tag team champions in their very first appearence for the company, back in 1988, picking up the victory via count-out.

Ax (real name Bill Eadie) and Smash (real name Barry Darsow) who make up the iconic Demolition duo wrestled their last match together in 2017, before Ax would retire from professional wrestling, effectively ending the tag team's tenure in the business.

You can watch SK Wrestling's exclusive interview with The Warlord at the link below:

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this interview please give a H/T to SK Wrestling.