The Warlord reveals creative issues moving from WWE to WCW [Exclusive]

WWE legend The Warlord has detailed his dislike of certain creative decisions made during his time in WCW with regards to his character and appearence.

When The Warlord recently sat down with SK Wrestling's Lee Walker to discuss his wrestling career, the conversation naturally found it's way to his move to World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1995.

While The Warlord and his partner The Barbarian had found success and popularity with their overall look and style in WWE (then WWF), the same can not be said for the time they spent in WCW, as The Warlord was quick to highlight:

“It was… different. The outfits, they put us in masks, and everybody knew that was Barbarian and me, everybody. Everybody would yell “Hey! Warlord! Barbarian!” I mean, it was no big secret with that stuff, you know? It definitely was hard breathing in a mask! Trying to do a match in a mask, you know, it’s not that much fun. And really, I really didn’t enjoy covering up my body. Because here you work so hard with your body, and you’re actually covered up with all this stuff. It just felt awkward to me.”

This was in stark contrast with The Warlord's time in WWE, where he was able to try out multiple different looks, many of which added to the iconic images of The Warlord we all still recognize to this day:

“I enjoyed that stuff, you know, but I enjoyed it both ways. I enjoyed the face paint, it was neat putting on face paint, but it was also neat wearing something so futuristic looking! That no one had worn something like that before in wrestling and stuff. So, it was unique.”

The Warlord and The Barbarian wrestled on the independent circuit before joining WCW

During a time when many wrestlers jumped ship straight from WWE to WCW, The Warlord returned to the independent circuit for a number of years before finally signing on the dotted line with World Championship Wrestling.

He worked as a sinlges competitor for a long time, wrestling in multiple different promotions in various different countries, before reteaming with his Powers of Pain brother once again in 1994.

You can watch SK Wrestling's full interview with The Warlord below: