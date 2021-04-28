"The whole cow" - AJ Styles speaks on Omos' late-night snack, favorite WWE match, and more

AJ Styles and Omos won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37. However, since then, the duo hasn't appeared on Monday Night RAW.

On the first night of this year's WrestleMania, Styles and his 7ft 3in partner defeated The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in less than 10 minutes. The new champions have been in the news headlines since then.

During the latest episode of The Bump, AJ Styles and Omos made their first appearances on WWE programming since WrestleMania 37. The duo mostly seemed to be in character, and they took part in a game called "The Even Couple," where Styles had to answer some questions regarding his tag team partner.

The Bump's Kayla Braxton first asked The Phenomenal One about Omos' favorite romantic comedy movie. Styles incorrectly answered — 50 First Dates (2004). Omos' favorite rom-com is Pretty Woman (1990), but the giant himself hilariously botched the film title by calling it "Pretty Lady" before being corrected about the same.

Covering up for the botch, Styles said that perhaps it was Omos' significant other's favorite rom-com, which is why he couldn't properly recall the movie's title.

However, the former WWE Champion gave the right answer regarding his tag team partner's favorite ninja turtle — Michelangelo. Next, Styles was asked about Omos' favorite late-night snack, to which The Phenomenal One replied:

"A cow. The whole cow," said Styles.

Omos confirmed that this answer was correct. As the hosts expressed their astonishment, Styles gave a quirky explanation behind Omos' food intake:

"Hey, you gotta feed a monster," he added.

You can check out this segment from the 42:21 mark onwards in the video embedded above.

Could AJ Styles accurately guess Omos' favorite WWE match?

AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania 37.

"The Even Couple" segment continued as AJ Styles was asked about Omos' favorite WWE match of all time, which didn't include the latter star. Styles initially answered incorrectly, but then quickly changed his response:

"Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan. WrestleMania III, I think...I mean, I think it was Stone Cold Steve Austin with Shawn Michaels with Mike Tyson as the special enforcer," Styles replied.

Omos confirmed that his favorite WWE match of all time was indeed Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels' WrestleMania 14 main event, which featured Mike Tyson as the special enforcer.

AJ Styles also gave the correct answer regarding his tag team partner's favorite show on Peacock TV, which coincidentally happened to be The Bump. The segment ended with a final question about Omos' favorite summer activity.

"I'm gonna say his favorite activity in the summer is just soaking in the sun," Styles answered.

Apparently, Omos loves windsurfing. AJ Styles' assessment was mostly correct in this case, as one can point out from the tweet posted above.

WWE fans look forward to seeing how Styles and Omos will fare upon their eventual return to Monday Night RAW.

