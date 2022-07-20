"They were always loyal to him" - WWE legend says 3-time tag Team Champions will always support Vince McMahon

Pro Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell (a.k.a Zeb Colter) recently spoke about The Wild Samoan's unwavering respect for Vince McMahon.

Afa and Sika were part of one of the most legendary tag teams in professional wrestling. Their strongest run as performers came in the late 70s to the early 80s, which is when they proved to be a valuable commodity for the then WWE's Chairman.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager stated that the iconic Tag Team had McMahon's back.

"Vince, I think has a soft spot in his heart for Samoans. He loves them because I know he loves Sika and he loved Afa because they were with him way years ago. And if you're with those two guys, you know there's a certain amount of safety that you consider about yourself because these two guys are legitimately tough guys. I mean, you wouldn't just, I mean, you'd have to have a gun to get past them so I think Vince trusted them. He was loyal to them, they were always loyal to him." From 3:16 to 4:06

Vince's faith in The Wild Samoans and many other top tag teams helped WWE become the global powerhouse that it is today.

Former WWE writer on Vince McMahon's modern view on Tag Teams

Whilst McMahon was keen to display teams like The Hardys, The Wild Samoans and The Road Warriors as main event stars, in recent years the company's tag division has been sort of a slim pick.

Speaking on his podcast, Wrestling with Freddie, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recapped a conversation he had with McMahon about tag teams whilst he worked in the company.

"Tag team wrestling is tough. I remember Vince, I was working so hard on building up a tag team division and Vince said, 'Freddie, I gotta pay four guys for one f******g match.' I kind of went, 'Oh.' I had never looked at it like that. It's show business." H/T Fightful

While some may feel that Vince McMahon has limited time for tag teams, recent duos and stables like The Usos, The Street Profits and The New Day have gone on to establish themselves as iconic WWE Tag Teams.

