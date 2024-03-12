"The worst acting I have ever seen" - Female stars' performance on WWE RAW was "horrible", says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo did not mince his words while talking about the mini segment during the match between Candice LeRae and Maxxine Dupri on RAW.

The duo faced off in a tag team match on the red brand last night, where LeRae was joined by Indi Hartwell, while Ivy Nile joined forces with Dupri. Candice potentially cemented her heel turn mid-match as she bashed Maxxine, stating that she was an embarrassment. The 38-year-old also mentioned the Alpha Academy member's brother.

Speaking about the incident on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that it was some of the worst acting he has ever seen. The former WWE writer called it a "9th grade school play."

"You got Dupri and Nile, the worst acting I have ever seen in my life bro. Between Dupri and LeRae, this was horrible. They trying to play off what happened with the people, come on bro. If you gonna do something like that, you gotta do it in a believable fashion with people that know how to do it. This was literally 9th school play." [1:15:19 onwards]

Candice LeRae had been hinting towards a heel turn over the last few weeks, and her match on WWE RAW seemingly cemented it. It will be interesting to see if Indi Hartwell stays by her partner's side after the incident.

