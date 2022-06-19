Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and multiple notable personalities react to Tim White's death 

Tim White has unfortunately passed away at the age of 68. The news emerged on Shawn Michaels' Twitter account, who also shared heartfelt words for Dave Hebner. Hebner passed away yesterday due to medical complications emerging from a number of diseases, including Parkinson's.

Michaels noted that both Hebner and White were incredible men, and he was "privileged" to work with them.

"Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring. My thoughts are with their families.", tweeted Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring.

My thoughts are with their families.

White was involved with many classic matches throughout his career, including the legendary Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998.

Big E and other stars react to Tim White's death

Multiple names have spoken up following the former WWE referee's passing and shared kind words about him.

"I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.", wrote Big E

Ettore "Big E" Ewen @WWEBigE I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.

"He was always such a pleasure to be around. Condolences to his family and friends.", Tweeted Renee Paquette

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette So sad to learn of the passing of Tim White. He was always such a pleasure to be around. Condolences to his family and friends.

"My deepest condolences to his family. A great man, referee and person. We’ve laughed so hard together we’ve both had tears in our eyes. There’s not a better way to remember you. Rest well.x" - William Regal

William Regal @RealKingRegal I'm deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear friend Tim White. My deepest condolences to his family. A great man, referee and person. We've laughed so hard together we've both had tears in our eyes. There's not a better way to remember you. Rest well.x

"I LOVE YOU FOREVER. WHAT A WEEK BUBBA MY HEART BREAK", tweeted Iron Sheik

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik TIM WHITE I LOVE YOU FOREVER. WHAT A WEEK BUBBA MY HEART BREAK

"I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace!", said Ric Flair

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy I'm Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I'm Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace!

"Being around Timmy on several PR tours was a joy! We would get our work done & meet after and he would tell old road stories & we’d laugh til the sun came up. Cheers, sir", wrote Dolph Ziggler

Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler Tim White brightened every room he walked into & the WWE locker room was especially lucky to have him. Being around Timmy on several PR tours was a joy! We would get our work done & meet after and he would tell old road stories & we'd laugh til the sun came up. Cheers, sir

Stu Bennett @StuBennett



Stu Bennett @StuBennett Sad to hear the news about Tim White. He was a total gent and a great laugh to hang out with. I knew I was guaranteed a fun day whenever he'd escort me on any WWE appearances. Thinking of your family, and raising a glass to you tonight, Tim!

Christopher Daniels @facdaniels Rest In Peace Tim White. Rest In Peace Tim White.

Groovy Matt Sydal @MattSydal Thank you Tim White. Thank you Tim White. ❤️

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE twitter.com/wwe/status/153… WWE @WWE



WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.



WWE @WWE WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away. WWE extends our condolences to White's family, friends and fans.

We here at Sportskeeda are saddened to learn of Tim White's passing. We are keeping the White family in our thoughts.

