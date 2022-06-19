Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and multiple notable personalities react to Tim White's death 

Tim White has unfortunately passed away at the age of 68. The news emerged on Shawn Michaels' Twitter account, who also shared heartfelt words for Dave Hebner. Hebner passed away yesterday due to medical complications emerging from a number of diseases, including Parkinson's.
Michaels noted that both Hebner and White were incredible men, and he was "privileged" to work with them.
"Saddened to hear about both Dave Hebner and Tim White. Both incredible men I was privileged to spend time with in and out of the ring. My thoughts are with their families.", tweeted Shawn Michaels
White was involved with many classic matches throughout his career, including the legendary Hell in a Cell Match between Undertaker and Mankind at King of the Ring 1998.
Big E and other stars react to Tim White's death
Multiple names have spoken up following the former WWE referee's passing and shared kind words about him.
"I lit up every time I saw this man! Tim White often was the man tasked with shepherding us at appearances and conventions the last several years. He was always extraordinarily kind and warm. I will miss you, my friend. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.", wrote Big E
"He was always such a pleasure to be around. Condolences to his family and friends.", Tweeted Renee Paquette
"My deepest condolences to his family. A great man, referee and person. We’ve laughed so hard together we’ve both had tears in our eyes. There’s not a better way to remember you. Rest well.x" - William Regal
"I LOVE YOU FOREVER. WHAT A WEEK BUBBA MY HEART BREAK", tweeted Iron Sheik
"I’m Saddened To Hear About The Passing Of Two Of My Friends- Dave Hebner & Tim White. I’m Grateful To Have Known Both Of These Incredible Men. Rest In Peace!", said Ric Flair
"Being around Timmy on several PR tours was a joy! We would get our work done & meet after and he would tell old road stories & we’d laugh til the sun came up. Cheers, sir", wrote Dolph Ziggler
