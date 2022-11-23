"The writing was kinda on the wall" - Triple H was set to face rising superstar before an unexpected injury, according to WWE Hall of Famer

Throughout his career, Triple H often put up-and-coming wrestlers over by losing to them. However, one match that couldn't happen with Hunter was against Kurt Angle's son, Jason Jordan, according to WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg.

In 2017, Triple H showed up on Monday Night RAW, which was then run by Kurt Angle. Following the addition of John Cena to Team SmackDown for Survivor Series, The Game was furious with the Olympic Gold Medalist's choice of adding his kayfabe son to the team. Instead, he removed Jason Jordan and added himself.

After joining the team, he hit Jordan with a Pedigree to make a statement. Team RAW ultimately won the match against SmackDown. Speaking on the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg revealed that Triple H saw potential in Jason Jordan and a match was set down the line before Jordan's injury:

"Yeah, yeah. It really would've been awesome. I mean it really would've been too, he's a young kid. Look, I believe that's what Hunter saw this kid can be a star, man. The writing was kinda on the wall for him. So, hey let's have a big match with me and him and let him beat me, you know what I mean, in the future. How do you set it up? By going through his dad. So yeah, it would have been a great thing." (From 1:49:51 to 1:50:14)

Unfortunately, the two superstars went their separate ways after Jordan got injured the following year.

What did Triple H and Jason Jordan do after their scrapped storyline?

After Survivor Series 2017, Jason Jordan focused on becoming a singles star on the red brand under his father's wing. In December of that year, he teamed up with Seth Rollins and won the RAW Tag Team Championship by defeating The Bar.

A month later, the duo lost the title back to The Bar as Jordan got injured. Unfortunately, the severity of the injury caused the young star to retire from in-ring competition.

WWE @WWE Check out the #WWETop10 #SurvivorSeries team reveals and witness the incredible moments throughout the years! Check out the #WWETop10 #SurvivorSeries team reveals and witness the incredible moments throughout the years! https://t.co/fO94NDWc57

Meanwhile, The King of Kings made his return around the time that Ronda Rousey signed with the company. Hunter and Stephanie McMahon feuded with Rousey and Kurt Angle, facing them at WrestleMania 34.

A year later, Triple H faced his former Evolution partner Batista in a No Holds Barred match. He ultimately won the match with the help of Ric Flair. This was Hunter's last match at WrestleMania before retiring from in-ring competition.

Do you want to see Batista return for another match? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Oh You Didn't Know and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes