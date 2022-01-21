2K Games release new WWE 2K22 trailer

2K Games has released a new trailer for the newest game in their WWE 2K series, in a tweet which also included details on new pre-order bonuses.

The tweet, called the new game the "most-realistic looking, hard-hitting WWE gaming experience yet!". It also mentioned that a pre-order of the Deluxe Edition would include The Undertaker Immortal Pack, three-day early access and the game's season pass.

The new trailer features shots of the game, as well as gameplay, intercut with appearances from various superstars in skits. Roman Reigns steals Drew McIntyre's sword, Big E is seen doing motion capture, and The Undertaker shares the screen with Machine Gun Kelly.

The Scottish Warrior managed to retrieve his sword by the end of by the end of the trailer. The video also advertised MyGM mode, a homage to the much beloved GM Mode in games of old.

The WWE 2K series took a break in 2021

When reviews from fans and critics were sub-par for the 2020 edition of the game, the developers decided to take some time off. Instead, they released a more arcade-style fighting game, WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

2K has held the license for the company's video games since 2013. From 2004 to 2011, the series was known as SmackDown vs RAW, referenced in the new game with the addition of the MyGM Mode. GM mode was a popular feature in the SmackDown vs RAW series, with fans calling for its return since the mode was retired in 2008.

With hype for the game already rising after the recent announcement of Rey Mysterio as its cover star, this new announcement is sure tp get anticipation to build among fans.

